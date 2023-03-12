Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,676,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.1 %

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $695.76 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $711.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $657.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.88.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.