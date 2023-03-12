Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 299.6% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 185,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,454. Fanuc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.