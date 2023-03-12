Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Critical Survey

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crescent Energy and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Fenikso.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.16% 108.88% 12.19% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Fenikso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.62 -$358.54 million $2.19 5.12 Fenikso $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Fenikso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Fenikso on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Fenikso

(Get Rating)

Fenikso Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.