Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $267.46 million and approximately $53.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00054345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

