Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $275.13 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00023953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00433510 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.50 or 0.29302444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 400,747,983 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

