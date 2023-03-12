Financial Analysis: Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) versus Its Peers

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jasper Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -91.86% -74.82% Jasper Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.22% -108.12% -38.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jasper Therapeutics Competitors 960 3946 10940 165 2.64

Risk and Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.21, suggesting a potential upside of 259.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.16%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A -$30.64 million -1.68 Jasper Therapeutics Competitors $770.08 million $113.47 million -2.58

Jasper Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics. Jasper Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

