Financial Survey: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) versus LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00% Comstock Holding Companies 12.45% 30.29% 16.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $38.12 million 1.89 -$2.23 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $31.09 million 1.65 $13.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.45%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

