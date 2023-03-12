First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.
FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $46.34.
First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.
About First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.