First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

