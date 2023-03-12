First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,564,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 2,021,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 7,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

