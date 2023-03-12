First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

