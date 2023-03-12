First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
