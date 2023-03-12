First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.04. 421,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

