First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 20,750.0% in February

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 20,750.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FKU opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $40.42.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.