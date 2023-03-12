First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 20,750.0% in February

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 20,750.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FKU opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 188,318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,980,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

