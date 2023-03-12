Floki Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $307.12 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $307.12 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00442397 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.43 or 0.29903117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

