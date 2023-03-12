FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,745,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $184,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

