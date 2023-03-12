Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Freightos in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Freightos has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

