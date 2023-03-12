Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $992.76

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 992.76 ($11.94) and traded as low as GBX 447 ($5.38). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.46), with a volume of 143,165 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 988.96. The company has a market capitalization of £178.97 million, a P/E ratio of 986.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($29,942.28). In other news, insider Alex Bevis purchased 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £28,684 ($34,492.54). Also, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($29,942.28). 44.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

