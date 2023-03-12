FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 3,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 126,173 shares during the period.

