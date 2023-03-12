FTX Token Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $342.37 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00005048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

