Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

FPE opened at €30.20 ($32.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.14. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

