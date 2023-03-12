FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ashtead Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ashtead Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $15.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.12. The consensus estimate for Ashtead Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.88 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 6,300 ($75.76) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.08) to GBX 5,000 ($60.13) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,639.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $265.23 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $296.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average is $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

