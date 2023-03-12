Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 24,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,978. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.27. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.