Gala (GALA) Tops One Day Volume of $116.14 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Gala has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $233.57 million and $116.14 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00446722 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.24 or 0.30195493 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.