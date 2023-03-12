General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

