Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

