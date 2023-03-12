Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.