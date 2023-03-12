Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Head to Head Review

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Global WholeHealth Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A -896.70% Alpha Teknova -86.67% -16.09% -12.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 8.27 -$5.16 million N/A N/A Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 2.88 -$9.80 million ($1.35) -2.80

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. engages in the development of in-vitro diagnostic products. Its products include rapid diagnostic tests, such as the COVID-19 Test, 6-minute rapid whole blood Ebola Test, 6-minute whole blood Zika test, 8-minute whole blood rapid TB test, and over 75 other tests. The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

