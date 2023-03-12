Golem Price Reaches $0.21 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $212.83 million and $5.50 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00449203 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.07 or 0.30363169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.

Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.

Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – [step by step guide and migration options](https://blog.golemproject.net/gnt-to-glm-migration/)”

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.