good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 111,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 88,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDNP. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.88.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.