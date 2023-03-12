Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 388.2% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:GDNSF remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Goodness Growth has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. It manufactures and package cannabis finished goods across a variety of product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible and Topicals. The Inhalable product segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates (e.g., Hash, Rosin, Temple Balls), distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens and cartridges, pre-rolls, distillate syringes.

