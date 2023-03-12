Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Up 35.0% in February

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 252,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 180,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.69.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

