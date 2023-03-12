Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Ajax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of AJX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2,825.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 234,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.