Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,383 shares during the period. AudioEye comprises 1.2% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.23% of AudioEye worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 48,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,635. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

