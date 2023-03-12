Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $30.10 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 18.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of KKR traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,674,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

