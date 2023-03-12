Greggs’ (GRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($35.47) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
GRG opened at GBX 2,660 ($31.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,333.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,820 ($33.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,646.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
