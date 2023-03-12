Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,020

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,020 ($36.32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.08) to GBX 3,200 ($38.48) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GGGSF stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

