Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00682796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00546321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

