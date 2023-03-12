Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a growth of 770.1% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.45. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Featured Stories

