Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $16.70 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 58.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.