H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HEOFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of HEOFF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

