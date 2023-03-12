Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,718. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

