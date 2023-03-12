Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. 9,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,486. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.