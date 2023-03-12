HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sernova (TSE:SVA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Sernova Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Sernova stock opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$306.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 10.78. Sernova has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.93.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Sernova will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.