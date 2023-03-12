HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELYM opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 409,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 551,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,371 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.