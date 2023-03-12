Head to Head Analysis: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and American Well’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Conduent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $3.86 billion 0.20 -$182.00 million ($0.89) -4.03 American Well $277.19 million 2.35 -$270.43 million ($0.98) -2.40

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.8% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conduent and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -4.72% 5.29% 1.59% American Well -97.73% -23.77% -21.20%

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conduent and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 4 3 0 2.43

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. American Well has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 98.78%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats American Well on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment is involved in government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state, and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment includes systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.