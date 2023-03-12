Head-To-Head Analysis: Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Competitors

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 289 1065 2251 78 2.58

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $110.89 million 7.49

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

