Head-To-Head Analysis: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 5 0 2.83 OGE Energy 0 7 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 83.73%. OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and OGE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 14.80 $5.91 million ($0.02) -331.83 OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.04 $665.70 million $3.31 10.39

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% OGE Energy 19.72% 15.33% 5.21%

Summary

OGE Energy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About OGE Energy

