Head-To-Head Analysis: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) versus PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.47% 30.48% 11.04% PermRock Royalty Trust 86.79% 12.88% 12.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.54 $20.53 billion $7.83 7.79 PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 10.36 $7.37 million N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. TotalEnergies pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TotalEnergies and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 7 8 0 2.53 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus price target of $63.27, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats TotalEnergies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

