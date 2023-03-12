Head-To-Head Review: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) versus BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diageo and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 6 3 0 2.20 BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

BRC has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 112.89%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Diageo.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Diageo has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diageo and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A BRC -29.45% -772.78% 102.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diageo and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $19.43 billion 4.94 $4.32 billion N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 5.40 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

