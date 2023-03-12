Head-To-Head Survey: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Icosavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.35%. Icosavax has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.83%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Icosavax.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 6.37 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.11 Icosavax $7.80 million 34.46 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -3.09

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Icosavax N/A -34.33% -32.34%

Summary

Icosavax beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Icosavax

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.