Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($4.81) price objective on the stock.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

HEAD stock opened at GBX 313 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The firm has a market cap of £252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 978.13 and a beta of 1.30. Headlam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 331.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.74.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,687.50%.

Insider Activity at Headlam Group

About Headlam Group

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($19,179.89). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

